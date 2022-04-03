The holy month of Ramzan started on Sunday. The first appearance of the holy Ramzan moon was sighted on Saturday evening across India. As the pious month of Ramadan commenced, politicians across India took to Twitter on Sunday to greet people.

PM Narendra Modi:

Greetings on the commencement of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/Q5YaWzaz38 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tweeted:

Ramzan Mubarak! May this pious month bring good health, peace and prosperity to all. pic.twitter.com/1o5WUz7yxm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal:

आपसी भाईचारे और सौहार्द का संदेश देने वाले पवित्र माह ‘रमज़ान’ की दिली मुबारकबाद। ये पवित्र माह आप सभी के जीवन में सुख-शांति एवं ख़ुशहाली लाए। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 3, 2022

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM, Tweeted:

On the start of Ramazan, my heartiest greetings and best wishes. May you be blessed by Allah with strength and fortitude to observe the month. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 2, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary of Congress, Greeted People on Ramzan:

नेकी व रहमतों का महीना; माह-ए-रमजान की ढेर सारी मुबारकबाद। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 3, 2022

J P Nadda, BJP National President, Tweeted:

Greetings and best wishes to everyone on the start of Ramzan. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 2, 2022

