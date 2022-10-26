Happy Gujarati New Year 2022! Also called Bestu Varas and Gujarati Nav Varsh, people greet each other with Sal Mubarak or Nutan Varshabhinandan on this day. It marks the beginning of the Gujarati calendar or Vikram Samvat when old account books called Chopda are closed and new ones are opened. It usually falls a day after Diwali and starts on Annukut Puja or Govardhan Puja. People meet their friends and relatives on this day, organize get-togethers and even visit temples and each other’s houses on this auspicious occasion. People perform Chopda Pujan on this day and pray to Goddess Lakshmi for a blissful and prosperous year ahead. As you celebrate Gujarati New Year 2022, here are Sal Mubarak wishes, Nav Varsh greetings, Nutan Varshabhinandan images and HD wallpapers and Bestu Varas WhatsApp messages that you can share with your friends and family on this day. Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings & Bestu Varas Messages: Welcome Vikram Samvat 2079 by Sending WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers to Dear Ones.

Sal Mubarak 2022 Images and Gujarati Nav Varsh Greetings

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family on the First and Most Joyous Day of Varsha Pratipada. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Saal Mubarak 2022!

Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: This New Year Day, I Hope and Pray That Shri Krishna Restores Peace and Harmony in Society. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No War. On the Pious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending Across My Sincere Prayers.

Happy New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gujarati New Year, Let Us Hope for a Bright, Peaceful and Healthy Future. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Saal Mubarak 2022!

Gujarati New Year 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Bestu Varas Wishes

Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: On Gujarati New Year, I Hope You Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes for Bestu Varas As New Account Books Are Opened on the Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)