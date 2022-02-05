Vasant Panchami or Basant Panchami is an auspicious festival dedicated to Devi Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, serenity, music, art, and wisdom. Basant means spring and Panchami mean fifth. That's why as per the Hindu Calendar the festival falls on the fifth day of the Magha month. Basant Panchami 2022 and Saraswati Puja 2022 will fall on February 5, Saturday. On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped during Purvahna time which is the time before midday and people wear yellow colour clothes and cook dishes of yellow hues. To observe Shree Panchami, we have compiled Basant Panchami warm greetings, religious quotes for prosperity, and HD Wallpapers of Devi Saraswati. Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes & Basant Panchami HD Images to Send Happy Vasant Panchami Greetings.

Basant Panchami 2022 Wallpapers

Basant Panchami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saahas Sheel Hriday Mein Bhar De, Jeevan Tyaag Tapomar Kar De, Sanyam Satya Sneh Ka Var De, Maa Sarswati Aapke Jivan Mein Ullas Bhar De, Saraswati Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 HD Images

Basant Panchami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Saraswati Puja HD Image With Message Reads: Saraswati Maa Aapko Har Wo Vidya De Jo Aapke Pas Nahi Hai, Aur Jo Hai Us Par Chamak De Jise Apki Duniya Chamak Uthe. Vasant Panchami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

Saraswati Puja 2022 Greetings

Basant Panchami 2022 Messages (File Image)

Shree Panchami Message Reads: Maa Saraswati Ka Aashirward Aap Par Sada Bana Rahe. Aapko Vasant Panchami Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Happy Saraswati Pooja 2022 Quotes

Basant Panchami 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Text Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Basant Panchami Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Basant Panchami 2022 Social Media Status

Basant Panchami 2022 Status (File Image)

Vasant Panchami Wish Reads: Maa Sarswati Ki Kripa Hamesha Bani Rahe Aur Aapke Jeevan Mangal Mai Hoti Rahe. Basant Pachami Ki Dhero Shubhkamnaye Aapko Aur Appke Parivar Ko.

