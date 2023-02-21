The Islamic month of Shaban is set to begin. Shaban falls before the holy month of Ramadan. Shaban is a practice period for Muslims to be prepared for Ramadan during which they observe dawn-to-dusk fast. A section of Muslims celebrate the arrival of Shaban by sending "Shaban Mubarak" wishes and greetings to their loved ones. They also put "Shaban Mubarak" status on WhatsApp. Here are some Shaban 2023 wishes, greetings, HD images, photos and WhatsApp status to share with family and friends. Ramadan 2023 Date: Countdown To Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan in Saudi Arabia and UAE Here.

Shaban Mubarak Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shaban Mubarak!

Shaban Mubarak Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

O Allah, Bless Us in Rajab and Shaban and Allow Us To Reach Ramadan. Aameen

Shaban Mubarak Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Allhumma Barik Lana Fi Rajab Wa Shaban Wa Ballighna Ramadan.

Shaban Mubarak Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shaban Mubarak to You and Your Family. Do Remember Us in Your Prayers.

