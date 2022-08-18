Krishna Janmashtami ni Shubhkamnayon! Celebrate the Hindu festival by praying to Lord Krishna for happiness and peace! Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18, Thursday and Dahi Handi 2022 will be observed on August 19, Friday. Observe the Janmashtami fast, prepare traditional cuisines, decorate your houses and wear new clothes to make the most out of this auspicious day. Meanwhile, share beautiful wishes, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook status quotes, HD images, wallpapers & SMS with your loved ones on Krishna Jayanti. Get Janmashtami 2022 messages in Gujarati, Happy Janmashtami quotes and Gokulashtami wishes to celebrate the special occasion.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes

Janmashtami 2022 Quotes & SMS (File Image)

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Greetings

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Messages

Janmashtami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wallpapers

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Greetings: Celebrate Gokulashtami With Beautiful Wishes & HD Images

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)