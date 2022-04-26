Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti is celebrated on Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Ekadashi Tithi to mark the birth date of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya. Born in Kashi, Vallabhacharya founded the Pushti sect in India and was a great devotee of Lord Krishna. Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2022 falls on Tuesday, 26th April. People believe that on this day, Lord Krishna in the form of Shrinathji was seen by Vallabhacharya. To celebrate the pious day, we have curated WhatsApp greetings, HD pictures, SMS, quotes, wishes and beautiful lines on the popular Vaishnava saints. Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2022 Date, Tithi & Rituals: Know Significance of the Day Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Vallabhacharya Mahaprabhu.

