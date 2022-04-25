Shri Vallabh Acharya Jayanti is observed along with Varuthini Ekadashi across India on Tuesday. According to mythological beliefs, Shri Vallabh Acharya is the second birth of the god of fire. At the same time, according to some other beliefs, Shri Vallabh Acharya had also seen Lord Krishna in his life. The Pushya sect was founded by Shri Vallabh Acharya and Vallabh Acharya Jayanti holds a lot of glories. On this day devotees worship Shri Nath ji, the child form of Lord Krishna (when he was only 7 years old). Shrinathji is mainly worshipped by the followers of Bhakti Yoga, Vaishnavites, Bhatias and some other communities in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The main temple of Shrinathji is located in the temple town of Nathdwara, 49 km northeast of Udaipur city of Rajasthan.

Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2022 Date, Tithi & Rituals

Vallabhacharya Jayanti is observed on April 26, 2022. Vallabh Acharya Jayanti is mainly celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chennai. The birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya ji, the devotional pioneer of Shri Krishna Bhakti, is no less than a popular festival in India. The birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya is celebrated with pomp all over India due to a popular mythological belief that Lord Krishna in the form of Shrinathji was seen on this day by Vallabhacharya. Vallabhacharya Jayanti is celebrated on the Pratipada of Magh Shukla Paksha. Shri Vallabhacharya appeared on Vaishakh Krishna Ekadashi. Born to Laxman Bhatta, a Tailang Brahmin of the Somayaji clan, and mother Ilammagaru, Vallabhacharya spent most of his time in Kashi, Prayag and Vrindavan. He was educated in Kashi itself and there he preached his faith.

In honour of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya, the Government of India issued a postage stamp worth Re 1 in 1977. After wearing the Yagyopaveet at the age of 7 years, Vallabhacharya studied the Vedas, Upanishad etc. scriptures in 4 months and at the age of 11, giving proof of his amazing talent, by appearing in the Rajya Sabha of King Krishnadev of Vijay Nagar in Dakshinachal. Impressed by his supernatural brilliance and talent, the king offered him the post of Acharya. He laid the foundation stone of the Vallabh sect for those who follow this path. Vallabhacharya has considered every living being as a part of the Supreme Soul.

It is said that once Shri Vallabhacharya was on his way towards the North-West part of India and there he saw a mysterious phenomenon near Govardhan Parvat. He saw a cow which was shedding milk daily at a particular place in the mountain. On digging into the place, the idol of Shrinathji was found which was installed. Hence, it is believed that Lord Krishna embraced Vallabhacharya and appeared in front of him in the form of Shrinathji. The followers of Vallabhacharya worship Bal Krishna.

