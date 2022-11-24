Thanksgiving officially marks the commencement of the holiday season, widely celebrated in Canada, Japan, Germany and other nations. The American event is about friends, gift-giving, scrumptious feasts, football and family. Thanksgiving 2022 will be celebrated with grandeur and traditions on Thursday, 24 November. The big day is observed to pay gratitude and recognise the sacrifices and blessings of the bygone year. LatestLY has curated Happy Thanksgiving 2022 greetings, HD images, SMS, quotes, wishes and sayings for the celebratory occasion. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

Thanksgiving 2022 Wishes

Thanksgiving 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Today Is the Time To Be Thankful, Remember Good Times, and Embrace Those Who Enrich Our Lives. I’m Thankful for a Lot of Things, but I’m Most Thankful for You. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving 2022 Messages

Thanksgiving 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: I Hope Your Thanksgiving Table Is Full of Your Favorite Food and Surrounded by Your Favorite People.

Thanksgiving 2022 SMS

Thanksgiving 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: May This Year Be Full of Hopes and Faith for You. Wishing You Blessed Times With Your Family and Friends. Wishing You a Very Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving 2022 Greetings

Thanksgiving 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Thanksgiving Is a Time of Reflection for All Our Blessings. Your Friendship Counts for So Much. Have a Joyous Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving 2022 HD Wallpapers

Thanksgiving 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Having Somewhere To Go Is Home. Having Someone To Love Is Family. Having Both Is a Blessing. Happy Thanksgiving 2022!

