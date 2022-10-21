Vagh Baras festival will mark the beginning of the Diwali 2022 celebration. The festival is celebrated in Gujarat and is also referred to as Govatsa Dwadashi, Guru Dwadashi, Vagh Baras, and Vasu Baras in Maharashtra. The festival of Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 falls on Friday, 21 October, which will be commemorated by worshipping cows and calves and feeding them with wheat products. The holy occasion is observed on the fourteenth day of the month of Ashwin and the twelfth day of Krishna Paksha. Here's our collection of Vagh Baras 2022 wishes, Happy Vasu Baras 2022 messages, Vagh Baras 2022 greetings, HD wallpapers and quotes. Govatsa Dwadashi or Bach Baras 2022 Date: Nandini Vrat Traditions, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Festival Devoted to Worshipping Cows and Calves on First Day of Diwali.

Bagh Baras 2022 HD Wallpapers

Bagh Baras 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: I Wish That Your Day Be Filled With Fun and Joy. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi

Happy Vagh Baras Messages

Bagh Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Blessing of Shri Vallabha Always Be With You All. Happy Vagh Baras to Everyone Celebrating!

Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings

Bagh Baras 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy Bagh Baras 2022

Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Wishes

Bagh Baras 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Gau Paali Tab Hi Bane Kanha Ji Gopal, Doodh Dahi Se Ve Karein Sabko Malamaal. Vasu Baras ki Hardik Badhai.

Nandani Vrat 2022 Images

Bagh Baras 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: I Pray That Lord Vishnu Protects Our Lovely Family From Evil and Blesses Us With Fortune and Prosperity. Happy Vagh Baras 2022!

Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Wishes To Share With Loved Ones on the Festival of Worshipping Cows

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)