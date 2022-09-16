Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the craftsman deity and the divine architect of all the Hindu Gods, Lord Vishwakarman. The festival is widely observed as an essential holy day by the worker community who organise puja in their offices, workplaces and shops. Vishwakarma Puja is performed on the day of Kanya Sankranti annually, which falls on Saturday, 17 September this year. The auspicious observance is mainly celebrated by labourers, carpenters, mechanics, artisans and other workers. Here's our collection of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 quotes, Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022 greetings, HD images, SMS, wishes and messages. Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Date: When Is Vishwakarma Jayanti? Know History, Significance, Tithi and Puja Vidhi for Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Messages

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Here's Paying a Humble Tribute to The God of All the Skills. A Very Happy Vishwakarma Puja, Everybody.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja Quotes

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy Vishwakarma Puja. The Festival Teaches Us To Respect All the Artisans, Carpenters, Sculptors, Architects, Mechanics and Technicians, Without Whom Life Wouldn't Be As Easy As It Is.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Status

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Vishwakarma Pooja. I Wish The Deity of Craftsman and Architects Endow His Virtue and Goodwill Upon You.

Vishwakarma Jayanti HD Wallpapers

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Here's Extending My Heartfelt Greetings and Best Wishes on the Auspicious Occasion of Vishwakarma Puja 2022.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Greetings

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Here's Sending Greetings on The Festival of Vishwakarma Jayanti. May The Lord Shower You With His Choicest Blessings, and May You Flourish in All Your Endeavours.

