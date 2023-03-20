Mayank Agarwal shared a special message for his fans and followers on social media on World Sparrow Day 2023. The Indian cricketer, who will be seen in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023, shared a video where he urged fans to put a bowl of water and grains outdoors for birds for them to quench their thirst this summer. Sitting in front of a big bowl of water and grains on a plate, Mayank came up with this message, adding, "Try it, you'll love the feeling." World Sparrow Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Need for the Conservation of Sparrows.

Mayank Agarwal Shares Message on World Sparrow Day 2023

Today on #WorldSparrowDay, let's put a bowl of water and grains for birds. Don't forget to fill it up daily! pic.twitter.com/IhiqzhM8Gm — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 20, 2023

