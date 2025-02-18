Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, is observed annually on February 19 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Maratha King. On special occasions, India observes dry days, when the sale and purchase of alcohol is prohibited. During these times, people are unable to purchase alcoholic beverages from liquor shops, bars and restaurants. On the observance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, the state of Maharashtra observes a dry day, prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. It must be noted that it is a dry day in Mumbai, February 19, for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025. Dry Days in Mumbai 2025 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in the City.

Dry Day in Mumbai on February 19 for Shiv Jayanti 2025

