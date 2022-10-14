Happy National Dessert Day! It's the day to grab a basket full of doughnuts, brownies, waffles, etc., and munch it like never before! National Dessert Day 2022 falls on October 14, Friday, and you must ensure that you take it as a perfect opportunity to grab some of your favourite desserts. Meanwhile, you can also celebrate the day by calling your friends for a sweet get-together and prepare some home-made desserts for them. Cakes are the best desserts to have but are you bored of them already? Don't worry, we've come to the rescue by providing you with recipe videos of famous desserts other than cakes. From chocolatey doughnuts to Belgian waffles, try these recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth by watching the videos below! 15-Minute Recipe for Making Easy and Delicious Chocolate Pudding

Watch Recipe Videos for National Dessert Day 2022

1. Doughnuts

2. Belgian Waffle

3. Apple Pie

4. Chocolate Chip Cookies

5. Swiss Roll

