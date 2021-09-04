Pope Francis urges the participation of the faithful as the Season of Creation 2021 kicks off on 1 September. Pope said "The pandemic has highlighted how vulnerable and interconnected everyone is. If we do not take care of one another, starting with the least, with those who are most impacted, including creation, we cannot heal the world".

Pope Francis Celebrates September 1 as World Day of Prayer for Care of Creation:

Today we celebrate the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. Let us #PrayTogether with our brothers and sisters of various Christian confessions and work for our common home at this time of serious planetary crisis. #SeasonOfCreation — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 1, 2021

