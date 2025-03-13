World Kidney Day is annually observed on the second Thursday of March and is being observed on March 13 this year. This significant day serves as a global reminder to highlight the crucial role of kidney health in overall well-being. Kidneys perform vital functions such as filtering waste, regulating blood pressure, balancing essential minerals and maintaining fluid levels in the body. However, kidney diseases often remain undiagnosed until they reach advanced stages. As the number of people affected by kidney disease continues to grow, World Kidney Day aims to raise awareness about its prevention, early detection and the importance of maintaining kidney health. On World Kidney Health Day 2025, the Ministry of Health shared five simple tips to ensure kidney health. AI To Detect Diabetic Kidney Disease: US Researchers Develop Artificial Intelligence-Based Approach To Predict if Person With Type 2 Diabetes Will Develop Kidney Disease.

Tips To Ensure Kidney Health By The Ministry Of Health

#KidneyHealth | This #WorldKidneyDay, prioritize your kidney health! Follow these five simple steps to ensure your kidneys stay strong and healthy. pic.twitter.com/yfH8Ay2p5S — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)