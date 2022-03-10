Today all the medical professionals, practitioners, nutritionists, and people associated with the field of human anatomy will observe World Kidney Day 2022. Taking care of kidneys and improving their function requires a dedicated effort. That's why a global campaign like World Kidney Day focuses on the importance of kidneys, reducing the impact and frequency of kidney diseases. To mark the day, netizens took to Twitter to share greetings, messages, quotes on good kidney health, and HD images. World Kidney Day 2022 Yoga Posses: From Camel Pose To Naukasana, 5 Yoga Asanas for People With Chronic Kidney Disease (Watch Videos).

World Kidney Day 2022 Messages

World kidney day !! Arising public health issue of world Prevent your kidney -healthy eating habit -Quit smoking and tobacco -Reduce alcohol consumption -maintain weight -exercise is vital at least 20 min per day -control your BP and cholesterol #worldkidneyday2022#healthypic.twitter.com/nMJOAgMyzF — Nawaraj Chapagain (@nawaraj96580094) March 10, 2022

Happy World Kidney Day 2022

When you ask your Fandom friend to design a filipino version of the world kidney day banner you get... Juri, Gangtae, Munyeong, and Sangtae. 🤣#WorldKidneyDay#kidneyhealthforall@yeajigeum thanks 😆 pic.twitter.com/sa6snPdSwk — dimpz0889 (@dimpz0889) March 9, 2022

World Kidney Day 2022 Tweets

World Kidney Day is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.@MoHFW_INDIA#globalmissionfoundation#worldkidneyday2022pic.twitter.com/LnK7N3hk0F — Mukesh gupta (@Guptamac) March 9, 2022

Kidney Health For All

Tomorrow is a world kidney day. Have you done your kidneys a favor by drinking enough water today in preparation for tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/iO6F2PnQQS — Ogera (@d_ogera) March 9, 2022

Good Kidney Health For All

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)