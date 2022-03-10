Today all the medical professionals, practitioners, nutritionists, and people associated with the field of human anatomy will observe World Kidney Day 2022. Taking care of kidneys and improving their function requires a dedicated effort. That's why a global campaign like World Kidney Day focuses on the importance of kidneys, reducing the impact and frequency of kidney diseases. To mark the day, netizens took to Twitter to share greetings, messages, quotes on good kidney health, and HD images. World Kidney Day 2022 Yoga Posses: From Camel Pose To Naukasana, 5 Yoga Asanas for People With Chronic Kidney Disease (Watch Videos).

World Kidney Day 2022 Messages 

Happy World Kidney Day 2022 

World Kidney Day 2022 Tweets 

Kidney Health For All

Good Kidney Health For All 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)