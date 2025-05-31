Miss World 2025 Semifinalists: Nandini Gupta of India has made an impressive leap into the Miss World 2025 Top 20, emerging as a strong contender from the host country. She is one of the semi-finalists of the 72nd edition of the Miss World Festival. Representing India with elegance and purpose, Nandini’s journey has captivated both judges and fans alike, especially after her remarkable performance in the Top Model Challenge. As the 72nd Miss World Festival unfolds in Hyderabad, all eyes are now on her as she eyes a coveted spot in the Top 8. With the support of a home crowd and her consistent presence in key challenges, Nandini Gupta stands out as a potential finalist in this year’s prestigious global beauty pageant. Stay tuned to get all the latest live updates from Miss World 2025 here. Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details: How To Watch the 72nd Miss World Online? Everything To Know About the Beauty Pageant and India’s Contender.

Nandini Gupta of India Enters Miss World 2025 Top 20, One of The Semi-Finalists

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)