Miss Universe 2023 India’s Shweta Sharda makes it to the top 20 of Miss Universe 2023. The 23-year-old Indian beauty queen is one of the 20 semifinalists. Miss Universe 2023 is taking place on November 18 (November 19, 6.30 am IST onwards) at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. 84 contestants are participating in the 72nd Miss Universe beauty pageant. Out of the 84 candidates, the top 20 contestants would make it to the semifinals. After that, the top 10 and top 5 contestants will be announced. Finally, three contestants would be declared as the 2nd runner-up, 1st runner-up and Miss Universe 2023 winner. It is going to be one nervous yet exciting moment for these contestants as well as their supporters. Who Is Shweta Sharda? Know All About Miss Universe 2023 India Contestant.

