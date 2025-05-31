The much-awaited day of the month-long 72nd edition of the Miss World festival is finally here, the Miss World 2025 grand finale on Saturday, May 31, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The first stop for the participating 108 beauty queens is advancing to the Top 40 of Miss World 2025. And finally, we have the Miss World 2025 Top 40 winners list announcement. One of the 40 quarter-finalists - 10 chosen from each continental region (Africa, Americas & Caribbean, Asia & Oceania, and Europe) is Miss India World 2025 Nandini Gupta. The 21-year-old Nandini Gupta had advanced to the Top 40 after winning the Top Model challenge. 16 beauty queens had made it to this stage after nailing various Fast-track challenges like Sports challenge, Talent challenge, Head-to-head challenge, Top Model challenge, Best Designer Dress, Beauty With a Purpose and Multimedia challenge. Nandini Gupta and other beauty pageant contestants would now aim to advance to the next stage – to be a part of the Miss World 2025 Top 20 winners list. Stay tuned to get all the latest live updates from Miss World 2025 here. Miss World 2025 Grand Finale Date, Time, Venue and Live Streaming Details: How To Watch the 72nd Miss World Online? Everything To Know About the Beauty Pageant and India’s Contender.

Miss World 2025 Top 40 Winners List! Meet The Quarterfinalists of the 72nd Miss World Festival

Everything to Know About Miss World 2025 Final

