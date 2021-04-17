A private family funeral for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will take place on April 17, at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace announced that His Royal Highness passed away on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral will begin with a national minute's silence at 3 pm BST (7:30 pm IST). People across the world can be a part of the final rites of HRH Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip's funeral live streaming will be held online for royal fans to watch the mourning ceremony. BBC will cover the live event and host the same on its YouTube channel.

The Royal Family Tweeted About Prince Philip's Funeral

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral will begin with a national minute's silence at 3pm BST. The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury. The hymns & readings have been chosen by The Duke. Visit https://t.co/hPKbNfhS1b for details. pic.twitter.com/CtOiaiN2qd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021

Watch Prince Philip's Funeral Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)