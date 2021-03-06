German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner Shares Mesmerising Beach Pics and They Are Not From Fiji, Maldives, Caribbean, Bora Bora, Seychelles – They Are From Incredible India

To complete a bright & sunny Delhi morning, as promised here some recently taken pics from another world. Could be Fiji, Maldives, Caribbean, Bora Bora, Seychelles - but it’s not. It’s India. What an amazing variety of landscapes, people & cultures! #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/vuERfvdXzO — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) March 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)