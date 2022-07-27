Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the City of Love, Paris. The newlyweds’ pictures exploring some of the hotspots have gone viral. The latest pictures of the duo feature them in a casual yet chic style and enjoying some sightseeing. Jennifer and Ben were photographed together at the Louvre Museum and their pictures have set internet by storm. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Passionate Kiss As They Honeymoon in Paris (View Viral Pics).

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck In Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Louvre Museum in Paris (July 26, 2022) pic.twitter.com/dTTUcMIPSS — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 26, 2022

