Malaika Arora is currently on vacation in Azerbaijan. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of her in a white sleeveless top and maxi skirt. She styled the look with gold chains, a watch and trendy shades. Malaika looks absolutely gorgeous in her low bun hairstyle. In one of the pictures, Malaika is seen in a yellow dress paired with trendy black heels. "A truly surreal n magical day spent in #baku [sic]," she added in the caption of the Instagram post. In one of the photos, Malaika is seen posing with her friends, including actor Aditi Govitrikar. Malaika Arora Shares Pics From Baku Vacay With Her Gal Pals! From Great Food to Spectacular Views, Check Out Actress’ Latest Photo Dump From Azerbaijan.

Check Malaika Arora's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)