Alia Bhatt's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, but still, the movie has already created a viral buzz on the internet. An adorable fan of Alia has created a reel, lip-syncing to Alia Bhatt’s dialogues from the film. The cute little actor is all dressed up in a white saree with makeup and accessories ditto like Alia's character. Netizens can't stop gushing about the girl's expressions. The caption of the viral reel reads, “This one is dedicated to the cutest and sweetest @aliaabhatt. Meeting and working with you in person was a feeling like a dream. Sending our best wishes for your movie #gangubaikayhiawadi GANGUBAI ZINDABAD. Hope you'll like kiaras act (sic)". Ranveer Singh Introduces ‘Choti Deepika’ As He Shares a Young Fan Clip Recreating a Scene From Ram Leela; Video Goes Viral.

So Adorable, Right?

View this post on Instagram

