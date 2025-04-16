Fashion influencer Bhavika Katariya has recently come forward with a distressing revelation: her photographs, originally posted on her Instagram handle have been illicitly lifted and manipulated into explicit images. In the video, Bhavika wrote, “Just cause I am bold and don’t bother about things… people think it is ok to do whatever they feel like but no I am bold not dumb… I will always speak up and understand this can happen to any person you know so don’t be scared to speak up because going through it I have felt scared and anxious and it is normal but speaking it up to save other people is my duty. We should cancel such apps and websites which create such kinds of photos.” Bhavika has also appealed to people to stand up for themselves who are suffering from this kind of privacy infringement. IIT Bombay Prom Night Video: Students Celebrate Their Academic Journey in Beautiful Dance Moment, Instagram Reel Goes Viral.

Fashion Influencer Bhavika Katariya Viral Video

