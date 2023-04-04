Controversial influencer Andrew Tate along with his brother Tristan was released from the Romanian jail on Friday. After a Harrowing 3-month stay in prison, the Tate brothers were granted a reprieve and are now put under house arrest in Romania. The Tog G, however, might still be grappling with the aftereffects of his time behind bars. "I haven’t been able to sleep a single hour since I got out of that prison cell," Andrew wrote on Twitter. Soon, netizens started retweeting the tweet with reactions, some supporting, some not. One user, taking a dig at influencer, wrote, "Count your Bugattis." The Twitter post so far received al types of reactions. Andrew Tate Is Suffering From Lung Cancer, Confirms His Manager Via Instagram.

'Not Able to Sleep,' Tweets Tate:

I haven’t been able to sleep a single hour since I got out of that prison cell. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 4, 2023

Bugattis:

Count your Bugattis. — JOSHUA BEN JOSEPH (@JOSHUABENJOSEP2) April 4, 2023

Take Your Time:

I know, planing the next moves has you sleepless in Romania, but take your time ! Don’t let fools rush in !! Your time is coming — Rafael Hernandez (@MrMeatMaster01) April 4, 2023

Lmao:

No one asked — Wiley (@wiley_coyote22) April 4, 2023

Modern Problem, Modern Solution:

you should go back to prison to get a good sleep — ._amir (@caffeinexher) April 4, 2023

