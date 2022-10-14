A viral tweet showing how much a student could cheat to pass an exam is making rounds on the web. A Spanish law student engraved his whole curriculum in tiny letters on a pack of blue pens for cheating during his examination. He carved notes around the diameter of 11 pens in extremely small fonts. Professor named Yolanda De Lucchi shared the pictures of the pens on Twitter with the text "Tidying up my office, I found this university relic that we confiscated from a student a few years ago: criminal procedural law in bic pens. What art." SSC Exam Cheating Racket Busted; Scamsters Used Sharing Software Team Viewer to Cheat During Examination.

Art Of Cheating!

Haciendo orden en mi despacho he encontrado esta reliquia universitaria que confiscamos a un alumno hace unos años: el derecho procesal penal en bolis bic. Que arte! #laschuletasnosoncomoantes pic.twitter.com/3J4LMn0RQF — Yolanda De Lucchi (@procesaleando) October 5, 2022

