Mumbai, May 27: The Devendra Fadnavis-led state government has notified its Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, with the aim of converting 30 per cent of all new vehicle sales in Maharashtra to electric by 2030. The Electric Vehicle Policy, or EV policy, will be in effect from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030. Notably, the new EV policy offers incentives to the entire EV ecosystem - from buyers and manufacturers to charging infrastructure developers. The new EV policy aims to electrify roads in Maharashtra and reduce vehicular emissions.

Last month, Devendra Fadnavis had said that under the new EV policy, some EVs will be granted a toll waiver. "The state government has approved a new EV policy under which passenger EVs will be given a subsidy. EV manufacturing and EV consumption should increase," he said. Fadnavis also stated that the new policy will strengthen the state's EV charging infrastructure. So, what are the incentives under the new EV policy for buyers in Maharashtra? Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

The new Electric Vehicle policy has outlined category-wise EV adoption targets by 2030. These include 40 per cent EV adoption for new two-wheelers (L1 and L2) and three-wheelers (L5M), 30 per cent EV adoption for passenger four-wheelers (M1) and 25 per cent for light goods carriers (N1). Additionally, a 20 per cent EV adoption target has been set for heavy goods carriers (N2 and N3). The EV policy has also set a 40 per cent EV adoption target for State Transport Undertaking (STU) buses and 15 per cent for non-STU public transport buses under public transport in six urban regions of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Govt To Offer Subsidy

Under the new Electric Vehicle policy 2025, the state government is offering purchase subsidies of up to INR 2 lakh per electric transport vehicle (M1), which is capped at 25,000 vehicles. Similarly, for buses (M3 and M4), the subsidy is likely to go up to INR 20 lakh per unit, with a maximum of 1,500 vehicles. The EV policy also offers subsidies for electric tractors and harvesters, which are expected to receive subsidies up to INR 1.5 lakh, with a total of 1,000 units covered.

Incentives for EV Buyers in Maharashtra

In addition to subsidies, the BJP-led state government in Maharashtra is offering several incentives for Electric Vehicle (EV) buyers. As per the new policy, all EVs registered during the policy period will be exempted from motor vehicle tax and registration renewal charges. On the other hand, electric passenger vehicles bought during the policy period will be exempted from tolls on major state and national highways, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Samruddhi Mahamarg, and Atal Setu. Maha Policy on EVs Will Position State as National Leader in Sustainable Mobility: Tata Motors.

Chargers on the Highway Every 25 KM

The new EV policy clearly states that charging stations must be installed every 25 km on highways. While fuel stations are required to install at least one charging point, the policy says that 1,500 high-power DC fast charging stations will receive capital support from the state government, up to INR 10 lakh per station. The EV Policy 2025 has also made fleet electrification compulsory in select areas. As per the policy, 100 per cent electrification of government fleets has to be done, whereas for aggregator and e-commerce fleets, the cap is 25 per cent.

The Maharashtra government has also mandated 50 per cent of fleet electrification for last-mile delivery vehicles in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Amravati.

