One needs to be careful while driving in the wild. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, a man's speeding car accidentally hits a bear crossing the road. The bear is seen being pushed metres away due to the hit and getting up after being thrown away because of the accident. The man is heard panicking after hitting the bear. The entire incident is caught on the dashcam. Man vs Bear Video: Watch Heart-Stopping Encounter Between Hiker and Bear That Will Give You Chills.

Here's the Video of the Accident:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earth Reels (@earth.reel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)