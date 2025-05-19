In a bizarre case of drug smuggling, prison officials caught a black and white cat being used to smuggle drugs into the Pococi Penitentiary in Costa Rica. As per saysdotcom, the feline was intercepted near a grassy area inside the prison with suspicion arising about its movement. When the officials successfully captured the cat, they found narcotics, including over 235 grams of marijuana, nearly 68 grams of crack paste, and rolling papers wrapped around its body. The seized drugs were taken into custody, and the cat was handed over to the National Animal Health Service. A video going viral on social media shows officials gently retrieving the narcotics from the animal. The internet quickly dubbed the cat “Narcomichi,” a blend of "narco" and “michi,” Spanish slang for cat. Cat Sipping Drink Funny Memes and Jokes: This Stylish Photo of Cat Wearing Sunglasses and Scarf, Holding Drink Is Internet's Favourite Cat Meme Template, Hilarious Instagram Posts Go Viral.

Prison Guards Nab Drug Cat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAYS (@saysdotcom)

Cat Smuggles Drugs Into Prison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dreamrideguardian

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)