According to NASA, the last total lunar eclipse for three years is set to occur on November 8, 2022. The next total lunar eclipse will cast on March 14, 2025. During this eclipse, the Sun, the Moon and the Earth align due to which the Moon passes through the Earth's shadow and fall on its darkest part called the umbra. Due to this, the Moon turns red and is, therefore, referred to as 'Blood Moon'. Check out more about the total lunar eclipse below! NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Captures Stunning Images of Earth, Moon From 1.4 Million Km Distance Ahead of Gravity Assist

Total Solar Eclipse on November 8, 2022

On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area. Learn more: https://t.co/zetjapudzV pic.twitter.com/PJ0AuQrfEC — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) October 27, 2022

