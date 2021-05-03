BTS’ Kim Taehyung, aka V Reaches 3 Million Followers on Spotify

V’s Spotify profile has surpassed 3M followers ! He’s the 5th soloist to achieve this ! Congratulations Kim Taehyung @BTS_twt 🥳💜 👤 https://t.co/YJ7UYOUMzw RT & Quote this tweet with :#Taehyung3Mspotify 3 MILLION FOR V pic.twitter.com/sqhfPX9SVh — taehyung pics⚡️ (@taehyungpic) May 3, 2021

Congratulations V!

CONGRATULATIONS KIM TAEHYUNG ON HITTING 3M FOLLOWERS IN SPOTIFY.🎉 You deserve all the love in the world.✨❤️ 👑3 MILLION FOR V👑 pic.twitter.com/efbwWcbMx3 — ☆V☆ (@Taesnuggles) May 3, 2021

K-Pop ARMY Is Beyond Proud RN!

CONGRATULATIONS KIM TAEHYUNG ! #Taehyung3Mspotify 3 MILLION FOR V Follow 🐻🐯 on Spotify if you haven’t already https://t.co/YJ7UYOUMzw pic.twitter.com/8usUjq1Fp2 — taehyung pics⚡️ (@taehyungpic) May 3, 2021

'3 Million for V'

[BTS 🌎 TRENDS] 11. #Taehyung3MSpotify 19. 3 MILLION FOR V Congratulations Taehyung for reaching 3M followers on Spotify! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Ijydz255op — BTS Voting Board⁷ (@BTSVotingBoard) May 3, 2021

That Happy Face!

guess who reached 3 million followers in spotify #Taehyung3Mspotify 3 MILLION FOR V pic.twitter.com/P2P3V5ZLhj — MAYCEE ⁷ ⟭⟬ abyss 💛🧈 (@seokjinmylabsss) May 3, 2021

Fans Shower Support & Praises to V

Congratulations Kim Taehyung for being the 5th Korean Soloist to achieve 3m followers on spotify 🥳 !! we will always support you no matter what happen we are so very proud of u and imagine when he finally drops kth1 😭 3 MILLION FOR V#TAEHYUNG3MSPOTIFYpic.twitter.com/EEzR7w9VQx — jeya⁷ 🌟 (@sunnyxtaee) May 3, 2021

