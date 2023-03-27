On social media, a video of an ‘environment friendly’ toilet that allows you to burn your body waste into ash rather than flushing it down is getting viral. A video of the unusual waterless commode was posted on video sharing platform Instagram by a user named @vanwives. It demonstrated how the ‘green’ commode burns the waste and transforms it into odorless ash with just a simple push of a button. "Can you imagine someone telling you that one day you will be able to burn your poop, touch it & it wouldn't smell? #future" read the caption of the post. Beer Made From Toilet Water! Singapore’s ‘NEWBrew’ Alcoholic Drink Prepared With Recycled Sewage Is the New Talk of the Town; Watch Video.

Environment-Friendly Toilet Burns Poop And Turns It Into Ash:

