Indian businesses are joining international businesses in incorporating fitness into the professional path. Anmol Gupta has recently been appointed as the Chief Fitness Officer (CFO) at Zomato, according to the company's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, in an effort to put employees, delivery partners, and restaurant partners' health first. In a recent blog post, Goyal highlighted Zomato's future strategy for increasing investment in the health and well-being of its employees. He wrote, "Going forward, we will invest wholeheartedly in the well-being of our employees, delivery partners, and restaurant partners". Zomato Launches Home-Style Cooked Meal Delivery Service With Real Home Chefs, Starts Rs 89.

See Tweet Here:

At @zomato, we’ve always been promoting the importance of physical and mental wellbeing for our employees. Announcing a paradigm shift in the constitution of our senior team. A new kind of CFO – Chief Fitness Officer 😎 Meet Anmol Gupta. Read more here – https://t.co/AnpO8uPSai — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)