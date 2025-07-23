One of India’s fearless freedom fighters who inspired the youth with his revolution against the British Raj, Chandra Shekhar Azad is remembered with pride and valour. Born on July 23, 1906, he is credited with reorganising the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) under its new name of Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), after the death of its founder Ram Prasad Bismil. He adopted ‘Azad’ (free) in his name during his arrest at 15, for his participation in the Non-Cooperation Movement. The 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre profoundly impacted Azad and played a pivotal role in shaping his resolve to fight the British rule. July 23, 2025, marks the 119th birth anniversary of Chandra Shekhar Azad. To honour the Indian revolutionary on Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2025, social media users have flooded X (formerly Twitter) with Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2025 wishes, HD images, videos, greetings, wallpapers, quotes and messages.

Tributes to Chandra Shekhar Azad on his birth anniversary. He epitomised unparalleled valour and grit. His role in India’s quest for freedom is deeply valued and motivates our youth to stand up for what is just, with courage and conviction. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2025

Remembering #ChandraShekharAzad on his birth anniversary today. Born as Chandrashekhar Tiwari, he chose the name ‘Azad’ to reflect his unwavering spirit and commitment to India’s freedom. His courage, sacrifice, and resolve against colonial rule continue to inspire generations… pic.twitter.com/dzW67GVvp4 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) July 23, 2025

