A viral reel on Instagram has grabbed the attention of wildlife lovers from across the world. The video shows a Cheetah playing with a tortoise by affectionately rubbing its head in its shell in a park. The tortoise as usual seems to be having a good time with its companion as they both lie on the grass. The viral clip has garnered millions of views on the internet. These Unusual Animal Friendships Will Put You and Your Best Friend to Shame! (Watch Cute Videos)

Watch Cheetah & Its Friend Tortoise Playing At A Park:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Springs Wildlife (@carsonspringswildlife)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)