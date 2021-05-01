As May 1 marks the day to start the vaccination for all 18 plus drive, Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shares an inspiring message: 'India Will Fight and Win' via a COVID vaccine sand art. His art also urges people to get vaccinated, wear masks, and practice social distancing to protect themselves amid the terrible second wave of the pandemic.

COVID Vaccine Sand Art Created By Sudarsan Pattnaik:

Each Life Matters!!! India will fight and WIN. pic.twitter.com/WGCrDZcNzZ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 1, 2021

