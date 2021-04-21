Watch Viral Video of 'Desi Jugaad' to Avoid Heat During Summer

Netizens Aren't Impressed!

‘Creativity at the Cost of Torturing Animal?’

'This Is Cruel'

Not Appreciated!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)