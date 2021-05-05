Will Dogecoin price reach $1? The meme cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high on May 5, 2021, hitting a price of $0.69. As per the WazirX Dogecoin chart, the coin is up 52 percent in just a span of 24 hours. Even at the time of writing this, the price of Dogecoin keeps going up! Social media users are currently frenzied! #DogecoinToTheMoon is currently running on Twitter with funny memes, jokes, and hilarious reactions to the meme cryptocurrency's latest jump in price.

#DogecoinToTheMoon Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online

The Price Keeps Getting High!

Dogecoin Price Reaches All-Time High

And the Famous Meme Is Here!

Will Doge Go To the Moon?

It Seems the Doge Is All Set!

So i got a spaceship who wants to go to the moon? #DogecoinToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/GEmzbyGngW — Mitchelldogevize (@Mitchelldogevi1) May 5, 2021

Will It Reach $1?

