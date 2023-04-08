We have often seen cows and buffalos walking in a herd on roads. Headed by a herdsman, the cattle roam in one direction, following a straight line. But have you seen a line made by ducks? These ducks were seen walking on Ringas Bhairav Temple road in Sikar, Rajasthan. Commuters on the road gave way to these cute birds. US: Poor Murphy, The Eagle, Hatching Rock For Month At World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.

Ducks Walk in Line

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)