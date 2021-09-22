Melbourne, September 22: A strong earthquake hit Melbourne and regional Victoria today. A video of the earthquake shaking News Breakfast presenters Michael Rowland and Tony Armstrong during their broadcast emerged on the internet. The video shows News Breakfast anchors Michael Rowland and Tony Armstrong experiencing the earthquake tremors in the studio.

A magnitude six #Earthquake has rattled Melbourne and regional Victoria. This is the moment when News Breakfast presenters @mjrowland68 and @Tonaaayy_ were rocked by it. pic.twitter.com/Z4gz0sWJve — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) September 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)