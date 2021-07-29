A video of "pomegranate omelette" is going viral on social media. The dish is known as "Morghan-E-Anar". It is an Iranian dish. The other ingredients of Morghan-E-Anar are - one medium red onion, salt and one tea spoon of butter. A little cinnamon or sumac can also be sprinkled over it while cooking.

Here Is The Video of "Pomegranate Omelette":

You've not eaten omelette until you've had the Persian classic: Morghan-e Anar (pomegranate omelette). pic.twitter.com/eDZ2El7Gmr — Rezvani | seeking not to persuade by anger or pity (@JrRezvani) July 29, 2021

Recipe/ingredients: 1 cup juicy pomegranate arils 2 eggs 2 tbsp butter 1 medium red onion, finely chopped Salt You may sprinkle a little cinnamon or sumac over it as it cooks. pic.twitter.com/H8s4YNPB3u — Rezvani | seeking not to persuade by anger or pity (@JrRezvani) July 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)