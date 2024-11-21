A vendor from UP’s Basti was caught by customers mixing food colours in pomegranate juice. Journalist Priya Singh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video capturing the incident. The video revealed how the shopkeeper tricked the customers by selling adulterated juice. While the owner of the juice is yet to be verified, the video certainly has raised eyebrows and stirred debate on social media about food safety. Meanwhile, Basti Police has already initiated an investigation into the matter. Cancer Causing Pani Puri, Artificial Food Colours in Kebabs, Cotton Candies, and Manchurian in Karnataka That Pose Serious Concerns About Food Safety Among Street Food Lovers.

UP Vendor Caught Selling Adulterated Pomegranate Juice

जूस के नाम अधिकांश दुकानवाले खेल कर रहे हैं. कई तो जूस पिलाने के नाम पर ज़हर परोस दे रहे हैं. ये यूपी की बस्ती की घटना है, जहांअनार की जगह दुकानदार को लिक्विड कलर मिलाते ग्राहक ने पकड़ लिया. pic.twitter.com/HGIOvSSIP8 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 21, 2024

Basti Police Reacted on the Incident

जांच एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली को निर्देशित किया गया। — BASTI POLICE (@bastipolice) November 21, 2024

Investigation Underway

प्रकरण की जांच फूड इन्सपेक्टर जनपद बस्ती द्वारा किया गया तो ज्ञात हुआ कि उक्त केमिकल प्रमाणित कम्पनी का एडिबल फूड कलर होना पाया गया, जिसे सन्तुलित मात्रा में मिला कर खाया/पिया जा सकता है। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर अग्रिम कार्यवाही की जायेगी, शान्ति व कानून व्यवस्था कायम है। — BASTI POLICE (@bastipolice) November 21, 2024

