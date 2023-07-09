A website going viral on social media is allegedly claiming to offer petrol pump dealerships on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies. However, it must be noted that the website is fake. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the viral website is fake and not related to the Government of India. "Visit http://petrolpumpdealerchayan.in for authentic and official information on Retail Outlet dealerships," PIB said while debunking the fake website going viral on the internet. Finance Ministry To Give Rs 32,849 As Benefit To Aid Poor People? PIB Fact Checks Reveals Truth.

PIB Says This Website Is Fake

A website claims to offer petrol pump dealership on behalf of PSU Oil Marketing Companies. #PIBFactCheck: ▶️This website is #Fake ▶️Visit https://t.co/KZbDSv4eFT for authentic and official information on Retail Outlet dealerships Read more: https://t.co/SCh47UxGrG pic.twitter.com/kiI46UQYOe — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)