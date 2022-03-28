On March 24, a TikTok handle shared a video of a giant snake-like object off the coast of France. The account seemed to suggest that the 'snake' could be a Titanoboa, an extinct species of exceptionally large snakes. It is about 30 meters long and bigger than any snake caught before, it read. This video has been viewed more than 20 lakh times on Tiktok. There is actually a snake-like object that can be seen on Google Maps. An investigation of the viral clip by Snopes found that the 'snake skeleton' is actually a large, metal sculpture known as Le Serpent d'Option. The sculpture is located on the west coast of France and measures 425 feet in length.

"It’s about 30 meters long and bigger than any snake caught before," a TikTok video alleges. https://t.co/3ecNDrMydd — snopes.com (@snopes) March 28, 2022

