Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts are allegedly claiming that confidential documents related to the preparedness of the Indian Army have been leaked. The social media accounts also claimed that the Indian Army's assessment of war readiness has been leaked. However, this is not true. According to PIB Fact Check, the documents shared by pro-Pakistan social media accounts are fake. "Please avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information," PIB said. Pakistan Army Has Destroyed 2 Posts of Indian Army Using Mortars and Gunfire Along LoC? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

These Documents Are Fake, Says PIB

Pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that confidential documents related to the preparedness of the #IndianArmy have been leaked#PIBFactCheck ❌ These documents are #FAKE ✅ Please avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from… pic.twitter.com/qRGdn8vUgr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)