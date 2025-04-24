In a horrifying incident in Nantes, France, a 15-year-old student armed with a knife launched an attack at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School, stabbing at least four classmates. The violent assault unfolded around midday, with the suspect first attacking a student on the second floor before moving to the ground floor to injure three others. Teachers managed to subdue the attacker before law enforcement arrived on the scene. The student, who was not previously known to police or intelligence services, was promptly arrested. While the victims' conditions remain unclear, the police have initiated an investigation. The motives behind the attack are yet to be revealed. France Shocker: Angry Over Losing Game of Fortnite, Man Stabs 11-Year-Old Girl To Death in Essonne; Arrested.

France School Horror: Teen Stabs 4 Classmates

