The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned State Bank of India customers of a fake SMS (short messaging service) that has gone viral, asking them to update their Permanent Account Number (PAN) details with the bank. The fake SMS has been doing rounds which reads "Dear customer, your SBI account closed today, contact now and update your PAN number details." Press Information Bureau has alerted people that they should never respond to such emails or SMSes asking them to share their personal or banking details. Government Offering Free Laptops to All Students? PIB Fact Checks Viral Claim.

PIB Fact Check

A #Fake message issued in the name of @TheOfficialSBI is asking recipients to update their PAN on a suspicious link to prevent their account from getting expired.#PIBFactCheck ✅ Beware of such frauds. ✅ SBI never sends emails/SMS asking for personal/banking details. pic.twitter.com/1u8tFywQcf — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 24, 2023

