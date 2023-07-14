A video going viral on social media is claiming that the government is going to deposit Rs 10,200 in every family's account so that two members can buy smartphones under the "Free Smartphone Scheme 2023". As per the scheme, the Central government will provide Rs 10,200 as cash in order to buy smartphones for two members of a family. The claim has been made by the YouTube channel Sarkari Vlog. However, the claim is false. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the viral claim is fake. "Central government is not running any such scheme," PIB said while debunking the fake news. Tricolour Insulted in Kerala? Old Video Showing Vehicles Running Over Indian Flag Placed on Street Goes Viral With Fake Claim, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Modi Government Giving Free Mobile to All?

