A picture of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha enjoying an IPL match with his wife Parineeti Chopra is going viral on social media with a fake claim. Several users on X, formerly Twitter, shared the old picture of Raghav Chadha and claimed that the AAP leader was enjoying an IPL match with his wife while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was behind bars. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. The viral picture featuring Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra is from IPL 2023. The picture clearly shows Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra enjoying the IPL match between MI vs KXIP. The scorecard in the picture also shows the bowler's name as Jofra Archer, who played IPL for Mumbai Indians last year. Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Seen Together Watching PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Match in Mohali (See Pic).

Fake News Goes Viral

User Shares Fake Claim

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)