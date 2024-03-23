A picture of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha enjoying an IPL match with his wife Parineeti Chopra is going viral on social media with a fake claim. Several users on X, formerly Twitter, shared the old picture of Raghav Chadha and claimed that the AAP leader was enjoying an IPL match with his wife while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was behind bars. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. The viral picture featuring Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra is from IPL 2023. The picture clearly shows Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra enjoying the IPL match between MI vs KXIP. The scorecard in the picture also shows the bowler's name as Jofra Archer, who played IPL for Mumbai Indians last year. Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Seen Together Watching PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Match in Mohali (See Pic).

Fake News Goes Viral

Arvind Kejriwal is in jail due to a scam, and his party members are protesting, but Raghav Chadda is busy watching and enjoying an IPL match with a Bollywood actress.#ArvindKejriwal #ArvindKejriwalArrested #IPL2024 #RaghavChadha pic.twitter.com/tvVHh7cdxj — IPL 2024 (@WoKyaHotaHai) March 23, 2024

Raghav Chadha enjoys IPL with his wife while Arvind Kejriwal is in jail. pic.twitter.com/M9BAssKY5v — PANDIT S.K SHARMA ADV (Modi Ka Parivar) (@paitaj779309) March 23, 2024

User Shares Fake Claim

😂Bhad me jaay AK....hum to IPL dekhnge..... Raghav Chadha IPL ke maje lete hue.....#ArvindKejriwalArrested #ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/YJUQ7PBplj — Mahesh Bhavsar (@imaheshbhavsar) March 23, 2024

